Jack DeLoach Lobrano III

Nov. 22, 2002 – Aug.­ 9, 2022

Jack DeLoach “Beau” Lobrano III died August 9, 2022. He was born November 22, 2002, in Flowood, MS and lived his entire life in Centreville. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Clinton, LA. His pure innocent heart and ability to love unconditionally made him dearly loved by everyone he met and encountered. He adored his family, friends, teachers, and caregivers immensely. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disney World where he loved riding Big Thunder Mountain. He recently took a mother and son trip to Tennessee where he enjoyed going up and down the mountain to visit The Cross in Sewanee. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Beau. He enjoyed trips to visit his grandmother, sleeping in his daddy’s arms, and playing with his protective dogs, Pippa and Baby. He was always so happy to receive their doggy kisses.

Beau is preceded in death by his identical twin brother, John David and his grandparents J.D. and Alma Lobrano.

He is survived by his parents Jack and Sharon Lobrano, sister; Caroline, brother; Tucker, grandmother; Edna Cunningham, aunts; Jennifer Cunningham Taylor and husband Dave, Amy Lobrano Burnette and husband Dan, Sarah Cunningham McMillin and husband Mike, his cousins; Jace Taylor, Kaitlyn, Barrett, and Garrett Burnett, His great-great aunt Shirley Turcotte Piazza, and extended family and friends who adored him.

To honor his perfect life, his mother asks for you to show love to someone that needs it, because that is what he did for everyone that he encountered.

Visitation services are Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, and Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial following at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Clinton, La. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville.