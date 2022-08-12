Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say

VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said.

Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud.

Her bond has been set at $173,295, arrest records show.

Email newsletter signup

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation into financial crimes on July 21 after receiving a report from a local business owner regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.

During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence linking Jones to illegal transactions, including funds being transferred between business accounts and then moved to multiple third-party cash applications.

Additionally, forged checks were discovered that had been submitted for payment under fraudulent pretenses, along with four separate loans that had been taken out using the business owner’s identity.

On July 28, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant and Jones’ residence and seized multiple electronic and computer devices along with financial documents recovered from both inside the residence and from garbage cans.

So far the total amount of money obtained by fraud is over $184,000. However, the investigation remains ongoing and additional evidence recovery is likely, authorities said.

“As we are at a pivotal part of the investigation, no further information can be released at this time,” said Brandy Spears, the public affairs director with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.