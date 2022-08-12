Funeral services for Walter Reed, 70, of Natchez, MS who died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church under the direction of Robert D. Mackel Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Mt. Plains Baptist Church, new cemetery on Liberty Road.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel Funeral Home. The body will lie in state on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.