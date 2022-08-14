Ready for a good sandwich, anyone?

By Jennie Guido

You grow up with a fresh one in your lunch box each day of school. You usually eat a tomato sandwich or BLT a few times each summer. Sandwiches are simple, but there are so many options when it comes to finding the perfect one for you.

While working at the Shake Shop for my parents each summer, a simple ham and cheese sandwich came with many decisions. Do you want your sandwich hot or cold? White or wheat? Toasted or untoasted? See? Options.

Email newsletter signup

In town, there are several yummy sandwich shops when looking for lunch. I will say that my all-time favorite when it comes to sandwiches in the Miss Lou is the sandwich tray from Jerry’s Donuts. I like each option on the tray. Roast beef, ham, turkey, chicken salad, and that BLT spread. YUM!

But let’s focus on just a simple, single sandwich for now. Here are my top three outside of the sandwich tray.

The Natchez Coffee Company Club Sandwich

Natchez Coffee Company

This is a classic. It comes stacked and served in triangles. All of the assorted meats you look for in a classic club are present. (They even have a club that features chicken if you need more protein.)

Personally, I like it on wheat toast with no ham. Again, I’m not the biggest pork fan until you put crispy bacon on the club.

I also like to order it with Sharon’s pasta salad. It’s fresh, light, and features a corn relish that gives it a little extra sweetness.

Roast Beef Sub

County Pie

This is a new addition to my line up of options when it comes to ordering at County Pie. I usually stick to the nachos or a cauliflower pizza; however, sometimes, you just want a sandwich to go with those delicious crinkle fries I’ve recently raved about.

What I like about this roast beef sandwich is that it comes on a soft bun. Don’t get me wrong. I love a good hard French bread po boy bun, but sometimes, you just want to be able to get into the sandwich without leaving a trail of crumbs all over the table.

Also, the warm brown gravy comes on the side. Now come fall, I may be pouring that gravy right on the sandwich and leaving the mayo off; but for now, mayo works just fine with their seasoned and thinly sliced beef.

Turkey & Cheddar Panini

Buttercup Bakery

This is a one-of-a-kind sandwich that you just can’t find anywhere else. It mixes lots of flavor into a thinly pressed bite that I crave.

Featuring turkey and cheddar (obviously), this sandwich also includes fresh spinach, roasted bell peppers and feta cheese – all on a ciabatta roll. I love the added crunch from the panini press that you get with each bite. Those peppers make this sandwich in my opinion.

To be honest, there just aren’t enough panini options in town. They are my favorite type of sandwich. (Hint. Hint.)