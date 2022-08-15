Adams County Sheriff’s Office issues Missing Persons Alert for Natchez teen

Published 8:26 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Missing teen flyer of Jania Rose, shared by Adams County Sheriff's Office.

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose of Natchez.

She was last seen wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes.

Jania was dropped off at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez on Aug. 14, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Jania’s family thought that she was going to spend the night with a friend and then travel with them to Natchez High School, the sheriff’s office states. However, her family reported on Aug. 15, 2022, that Jania did not attend school as planned and has not returned home.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jania Shanell Rose, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Investigator Ruston Cavin at 601-304- 8091.

