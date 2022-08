Nov. 2, 1954 – Aug. 14, 2022

A Memorial Celebration for Dave “Rosco” Kimbro, 67, of Ferriday who died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Ferriday will be 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Shields Townhouse, 701 North Union Street Natchez, MS 39120.

Arrangements are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home