Pets of the Week: Debbie, Billie and Bruce

Debbie has the most interesting coloring doesn’t she? She is a Red Merle Cur mix, and such an affectionate young dog. She will stay all day at your feet, or on your knee if you’ll let her. House and leash trained, fully vetted, spayed, 15 months old. Available for adoption to a lucky family. Come visit Debbie at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.

Billie was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. Billie is about 5 to 6 weeks old. She is just simply adorable and so anxiously awaiting for her a new loving family.

Bruce was also brought in as a stray. Bruce is a 1-year-old shepherd mix. He is very playful and ready for a loving forever home. Come visit Billie and Bruce today at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.