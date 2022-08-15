Slippery foot lands car inside gas station convenience store

Published 3:06 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A car came crashing through the front door of a gas station convenience store on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Monday at the BlueSky Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. 61 North and Morgantown Road.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an elderly woman who was driving the car told police that her foot had slipped onto the gas pedal. An employee standing close to the store entrance had “minor scrapes and bruises,” he said.

Email newsletter signup

The woman driving was checked for injuries and was also OK, Daughtry said, adding no one else was hurt. Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington assisted police with prying the door open to the convenience store. Photos of the accident show a bent metal door frame surrounded by shattered glass and part of the concrete wall next to it pushed in.

More News

Juvenile arrested after posting pictures holding an AR-style weapon, asked peers if he should bring it to school

UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old has been found, is safe

Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Sunday morning

Vidalia hosts first hearing on spending hydroelectric revenue

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Why do you think the Natchez-Adams School District enrollment is down about 20 percent of students at the start of this school year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections