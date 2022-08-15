Woodville man shot and killed Sunday
Published 9:54 am Monday, August 15, 2022
WOODVILLE — A Woodville man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning at Merit Health Natchez.
Adams County Coroner James Lee said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the hospital and that the man was shot in Wilkinson County.
A spokesperson at Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office has declined to comment on what happened and said a statement would be released at a later time.
Email newsletter signup
This story will be updated with more details as they become available.