NATCHEZ — A 17-year-old that was reported missing on Monday has been found and is safe.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose, 17 of Natchez, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Rose was later found just before 8 p.m. at the Holiday Apartments. She is safe, he said.