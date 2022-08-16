Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Sunday morning

NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, is due to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m.

The launch of the Viking Mississippi is the first time Viking has offered a cruise ship in North America and the first on the Mississippi River, according to a press release issued jointly by Visit Natchez and the City of Natchez this afternoon

Viking is known throughout the world for its river and ocean cruises in Europe and other parts of the globe. Viking has a reputation for offering modern cruises in ultra luxury and passenger-center customer services.

Email newsletter signup

Natchez will be Viking Mississippi’s first landing in Mississippi.

“The City of Natchez couldn’t be more excited to welcome Viking Mississippi!” said Dan M. Gibson, Natchez mayor, in the press release. “For many years, we have welcomed visitors from all over the world to our historic city on the river’s highest hill. It’s truly fitting that we now welcome this international jewel, which will in time become an important partner for tourism in both our state and throughout our region.”

Sunday will be the first time Viking passengers will have stepped on Mississippi soil.

“It’s nothing to take lightly. Anyone will tell you Viking is a household name internationally for tours and for Natchez to now be on the list with cities that include ports in Europe, Asia and Egypt is really exciting,” Gibson said.

He said much credit is due his predecessor, former Mayor Darryl Grennell.

“It should be noted that Darryl Grennell started the first conversations with Viking and he deserves credit and our thanks,” Gibson said.

The face of Viking in its marketing is Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river. We invented the concept of modern river cruising when we got our start 23 years ago — first on the rivers of Russia and then in Europe. Since then, many people have come to appreciate the unique exploration that comes with river cruising, but currently, there are very few options to do so on American rivers,” he said.

The Viking Mississippi will arrive at the Ferry Street Landing on Silver Street Under the Hill at about 8 a.m.

Natchez officials will welcome Viking passengers with a brief ceremony at about 8:15 a.m.

Viking Mississippi has a crew of 148 and will host only 386 guests in 193 all outside staterooms.