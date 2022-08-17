Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 5-11:

John Guy Sanders charged with shooting or throwing in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jameco Davis charged with aggravated assault manifesting for human life. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 5-11:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 10:

Fredrick Lance Galler, 49, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness. Sentenced to 10 days with nine days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, pleaded guilty to telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

James Anderson, 30, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 45 days with 44 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $150.00.

Kennon Kentrel Calvin, 35, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 60 days with 13 days suspended. Forty-seven days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Dustin Brian McKlemurry, 51, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Dustin Brian McKlemurry, 51, charged with shoplifting. Case dismissed.

James Earl Jones, 62, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to 48 hours suspended. Fine set at $870.50.

Tremaine Raphael Mitchell, 32, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 180 days in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

Tremaine Raphael Mitchell, 32, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Case remanded to files.

Devonta Devell Perry, 30, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 60 days with 44 days suspended. Sixteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jermonique Quinta Stampley, 35, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jermonique Quinta Stampley, 35, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, Aug. 9:

Matthew Raymond Blount, 21, charged with three counts of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Matthew Raymond Blount, 21, charged with two counts of arson – dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jaylon Davilon Hayes, 20, charged with two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jaylon Davilon Hayes, 20, charged with two counts of malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Tiffany De’Sonia Williams, 36, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic simple assault. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Lance Wayne Moore, 33, charged with DUI – 1st offense. Case dismissed.