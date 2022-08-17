DON’T FEED THE PLANTS: Natchez Little Theatre’s latest production ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ opens Thursday

NATCHEZ — The latest dark humor comedy playing at the Natchez Little Theatre may make you laugh, or make your skin crawl.

“Little Shop of Horrors” opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Natchez Little Theatre, located at 319 Linton Ave.

The volunteer-run, non-profit community theater is supported by tickets and membership dues and a talented group of locals of all ages who perform in, design sets for and direct shows.

Email newsletter signup

Seymour Krelborn (Mel Zufall) and Audrey (Parker Claire Maxwell) are coworkers at the flower shop on Skid Row, operated by the cranky Mr. Mushnik (Peirce Beach).

When Seymour, who is secretly in love with Audrey, comes across a mysterious plant resembling a venus flytrap, he names the plant Audrey II in her honor.

The plant is quick to grab attention—and business for Mr. Mushnik. However, there’s a catch. The plant survives on human blood and flesh.

Also starring in this performance are Anthony Morgan as Orin Scrivello; Wendy Washington, Cheree Irving and Jazlyn Proby as “the muses” Ronette, Crystal and Chiffon; and Terrence Robinson as the voice of Audrey II with Jennyfer Gibson acting as Audrey II’s puppeteer.

The show is directed by Ellen Simmons with Devin Arnold as assistant director.

Inspired by a 1960 Roger Corman film of the same name, “Little Shop of Horrors” was adapted for the stage in 1982 by Howard Ashman with music composed by Alan Menken.

The two are most widely known for their collaborated work on Walt Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.” A second film based on the “Little Shop of Horrors” musical was produced in 1986.

Tickets to “Little Shop of Horrors” at Natchez Little Theatre are $20 each. They can be purchased at natchezlittletheatre.com or at the box office, which opens one hour before each show.