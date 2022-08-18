Dec. 6, 1969 – Aug. 12, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Edward Floyd III, 52, of Lake Charles, LA, will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

James was born on December 6, 1969, in Kermit, TX, to James Edward Floyd Jr and Lewellyn Lillian Gerosa. He had a great love for family and friends. His unconditional love translated into an amazing connection with all types of animals. He was a renowned dog breeder and had a great love for farm life. James was extremely intelligent and always exceeded educational standards. He was loyal, loving, and shared an unwavering warmth.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

James leaves to cherish his memories his husband, Timothy L. McInnis; lifelong best friend, Lewis Fajardo; stepfather, Curtis Flaherty of Houston, MS; his three sisters: Penny Floyd Daniels of Cocao, FL, Sherry Jamison and husband Albert of Natchez, MS; Shelia King and husband Sam of Boise, ID; four brothers: Casey Floyd of Morgan City, LA, Wesley Flaherty and wife Paula of Boise, ID, Brian Flaherty and wife Vickie Flaherty of Belmont, and Shelby and Fawn of Siro, OK. Nieces and nephews: Ashley Leckliner, Katie Floyd, Caleb Floyd, Casey Floyd Jr., and Gary Gray.