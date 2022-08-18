Rosco on the Radio: ‘The Miss-Lou region lost a giant’

Adams County Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton opened the group’s meeting Monday morning with a moment of silence to remember Rosco on the Radio, whose actual name was Dave Kimbro.

Rosco died Sunday after an illness.

“The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” Middleton said. “Everyone in this community at one time or another has turned to Rosco to find out when school were closed or whether county’s offices were open. He was truly a hero in this community and he will be missed.”

Adams County Supervisor Kevin Wilson said Rosco was “Someone you always wanted to be around. He was always happy. Always had a smile on his face.”

That’s how many in this community will remember Rosco, who began his 50 plus-year career at Listen Up Y’all Media’s radio stations here. After leaving Natchez to work at other stations, he returned in the 1990 and continued to work at 95 County WQNZ up until just before his death.

Rosco was a familiar face at almost every event held in our community and was certainly a cheerleader for Natchez and Adams County, as well as Vidalia, Ferriday and all of Concordia Parish, Louisiana. He championed so many causes here, from fundraisers for sick children at Batson Children’s Hospital to the annual St. Jude fundraiser the radio station sponsors every year.

As word spread of his death on Sunday, thousands of Miss-Lou residents made their way to his Facebook page or the Facebook page of 95 Country and expressed their sadness at his loss.

Rosco has been a part of our every day lives for so long. That voice. That smile. That enthusiasm for the Miss-Lou. He loved us so, and we surely loved him.

Our thoughts and prayers to out to his wife, Deanna, his family and his family at Listen Up Y’all Media, who will miss him the most.