Published 4:59 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

William Warfield

Aug. 24, 1940 – Aug. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ– Funeral services for William Kingsley Warfield, 81, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Natchez, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at a later date at the Chapel of Chimes Cemetery in Oakland, California.

Visitation will be held on the day of service from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

