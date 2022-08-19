Sheriff’s deputy receives Operation Underground Railroad award

VIDALIA, La. — Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) presented an award to CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit Lead Investigator, Stephen Lipscomb for his relentless pursuit of justice in protecting the most vulnerable citizens of Concordia Parish and surrounding communities.

“O.U.R. recently decided to look throughout the country and select a detective or investigator who is doing an exceptional job and to recognize them for their efforts,” said O.U.R. Liaison, Randy Golding. He added this is the first award that has been presented by O.U.R.

Operation Underground Railroad has made a significant impact in the fight to end sex trafficking and sexual exploitation by assisting in rescuing and supporting thousands of survivors in 30 countries and 50 U.S. states.

Email newsletter signup

CPSO received funding from Operation Underground Railroad in 2020 to purchase forensic software and equipment that would aid in establishing a Cyber Crime Unit within Concordia Parish.