Fallen tree on John R. Junkin Drive traps driver

Published 5:42 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A fallen tree on John R. Junkin Drive traps a driver. (Photo Courtesy of Adams County Sheriff's Office)

NATCHEZ — A tree fell on top of a car on the eastbound lane of John R. Junkin Drive during a Sunday afternoon storm, trapping the driver for half an hour.

Law enforcement on the scene said the driver was unharmed.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and first responders, including Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police, came to assist with getting the driver out and are still working to clear the debris as of 5:30 p.m.

