Braves concede game winning second half goal, endure heat in defeat

VICKSBURG – Beatriz Kretteis’ second-half goal served as the match-winner in allowing visiting Grambling State to escape Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi with a 2-1 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The game was played as a nonconference affair for both sides.

Both Alcorn and Grambling State endured high humidity and sizzling temperatures before storms rolled into the Vicksburg area after halftime, creating a fast, wet pitch for the final 45 minutes of the match.

Grambling State (2-0-0) used a corner delivery from Samantha Diaz, as the ball bounced in front of goal, allowing Tigers defender Beatriz Kretteis to pounce on it and place it into the lower-left corner past Alcorn keeper Mikayla Shaughnessy . The goal proved to be the match-winner for the Tigers in the 67th-minute of play.

Alcorn (0-2-0) equalized at 1-1 just on the stroke of halftime when sophomore midfielder Jaidyn Matheu was able to find the back of the net for the first time this season – off an assist from freshman forward Samara Nunn – with the Ontario, Canada native breaking away from a pack of Grambling defenders to fire a shot under keeper Madison Covey-Taylor literally with the last kick of the half.

Grambling opened the game’s scoring on 25 minutes for the early 1-0 advantage.

Substitute Imogen Fowler steered a left-footed shot into the lower-left corner of the Alcorn goal off a Kretteis delivery into the box from the right edge of the penalty area.

The Tigers had a chance to make it 3-1 on 74 minutes, but Aria Whitney’s penalty kick was sent wide right of goal, even as Shaughnessy guessed correctly and went to her left in an attempt for the save.

Late-on, a pair of chances by Matheu and sophomore forward Yaisa Reyes would have been enough to give the homestanding Braves a draw, but both attempts were just wide of the mark.

Covey-Taylor registered the win between the sticks for the Tigers, while the loss went to Shaughnessy. Both keepers played the full 90 minutes in goal for their respective sides.

For Alcorn, Nunn had three shots on the day – all three falling on target. Matheu added three shots of her own, including the first-half goal for the Purple and Gold. Meanwhile, it was freshman Zea Anderson also recording a shot on-target in the game.

Grambling was led in shots by Kretteis with seven, including three on-target. Defender Mackenzie Rastatter was behind her with five shots (four on-target). Fowler added four shots in a substitute’s role, including her first half goal.

Cautions were issued to Grambling’s Adrianna Pratt (19th-minute) and Fowler (89th-minute), and Alcorn defender Jada Ward (58th-minute).

For the Braves, the loss is now the fifth consecutive against the Tigers.

The teams will meet for their traditional Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest against each other on October 16, when the Braves travel to Grambling, Louisiana.

Alcorn will look to turn things around Wednesday, Aug. 24, when the Braves welcome Louisiana-Monroe to Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, Mississippi. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.