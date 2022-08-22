Mayor and aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers; to discuss monument design and next fiscal year budget

NATCHEZ — Robert Pernell, chairman of the U.S. Colored Troops Monument Committee, will seek approval of a contract for monument design services at the meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be at the Council Chambers building at 115 S. Pearl St.

The monument committee began seeking proposals for the design of the monument earlier this summer.

City of Natchez Clerk Megan McKenzie is also expected to present for consideration the proposed city budget for 2022-23. The city’s current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting:

• Devin Heath, Visit Natchez Executive Director, Presentation of the 2023 Budget and Business Plan for Visit Natchez.

• Fred Parker, Review and approval of city health insurance renewal

• Alderwoman Valencia Hall, Discussion of Cemetery Maintenance Barn

• Community Development Director James Johnston is expected to

request a motion to prepare and submit a SWQAG application for funding

consideration to MDEQ to clean illegal dumpsites within the city of Natchez.

• Johnson will request aldermen approve a motion to advertise for the construction of two new tennis courts at Duncan Park.

• Johnson will request a motion to enter into a professional services contract with Waycaster and Associates for the design phase and construction administration totaling $12,000 to ready the Canteen building in Duncan Park for use as the office of the Natchez Recreation Department and for public use. Funds budgeted for the project are $100,000.

• Johnson is expected to ask aldermen to add and include the cost of water for the needed pressure washing at the Ferry Street Landing clean up project, as well as waive the $175 water tap fee for the project.

• Johnson is seek a motion to enter into a professional services contract with Feltus Hawkins Design for design and construction administration for Phase 1 and 1-B of the Duncan Park Pro Shop project, totaling $109,750. The proposed construction budget totals $1,031,000.00.

• Public Works Director Justin Dollar will seek approval of an easement issue between 423 and 425 Cherry Street.

• Dollar will also discuss with the mayor and aldermen the $6 million general obligation bond for street repairs.

• Parks and Recreation Director Sanora Cole is expected to discuss a proposal to partner with Carter Lusk and Coca Cola.

• City of Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry will swear in new police officers, as well as the aldermen to accept weapons into inventory. He will also seek approval to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Dallas Oct. 15-18.

Mayor Dan Gibson is expected to give an update on the American Cruise Lines Symphony christening, scheduled for Aug. 30.

Also, Gibson will discuss:

• City of Natchez Series 2022 General Obligation Capital Improvements Project and Series 2022 General Obligation Road and Bridge Project

• City of Natchez (MDB) Series 2022 A and B, Convention Center Refunding and

Improvements Project Timeline.

• Update on General Obligation Bonds and R and B Bonds

• Commercial Air Service

• Approval to designate bus lane on Jefferson Street in front of City Auditorium for Proud to Take a Stand monument in lieu of one on Canal Street.

• Approval of appointment to Board of Water Commissioners, Natchez Water Works

• Approval to attend Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiatives (MRCTI) conference in Saint Louis, Missouri, Oct. 13-15.

Aldermen are expected to go into executive session at the end of its meeting do discuss personnel issues and pending litigation.