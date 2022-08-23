Alcorn State honors civil rights leader with naming of honors program

LORMAN — The Honors Curriculum Program at Alcorn State University is being renamed in honor of Myrlie Evers-Williams.

The program will be renamed the Myrlie Evers-Williams Honors Program in recognition of the civil rights leader, author, and journalist who spent over three decades seeking justice for the 1963 murder of her former husband, Medgar Evers, the university said in a news release.

Evers-Williams attended Alcorn A & M College for a year, where she met and fell in love with Medgar Evers. The two later married in 1951.

Alcorn said the honors program attracts academically successful and socially conscious students and assists the university in cultivating global citizen scholars.

Evers-Williams expressed her appreciation to the school for recognizing her.

“This designation is a special recognition that I hold close to my heart, acknowledging my time on Alcorn’s campus, my life’s work, and my dedication to furthering the fight for equality and human rights,” she said.

Alcorn President Dr. Felecia M. Nave praised Evers-Williams’ achievements and said she was proud to recognize the civil rights leader on campus.

“She’s an ideal example of the strength, courage, and character that Alcornites exude. We’re thrilled to recognize her for extraordinary contributions and ongoing activism,” Nave said.