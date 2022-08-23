Tree has fallen on Seargent Prentiss Drive near Parkway, completely blocking southbound lane

NATCHEZ — A large tree has fallen across the southbound lane of Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez near Parkway Baptist Church, said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

The tree is completely blocking the southbound lane.

Daughtry and his officers and workers from the Mississippi Department of Transportation are on the scene and are working to remove the tree.

Daughtry urged drivers to avoid the area.