Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 12-18:
Carell Jones charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Donna Yvonne Lee charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Johnnie Stevens charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Karmon Singleton charged with conspiracy to commit crime. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Kamron Singleton charged with four counts of grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.
Javari M. Blanton charged with conspiracy to commit crime. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Javari M. Blanton charged with receiving and possession of stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Robert Gossett charged with enticement of a child. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 12-18:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Aug. 17:
Darrel Erwin Gatlin, 44, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.
Adam Stuart Chapman, 40, not guilty of trespass after notice of non-permission.
Glynn E. Roy, Age N/A, charged with stalking. Case remanded to files. $100 court cost.
Jessie Mae Tolbert, 46, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.
Alicia Willette White, 29, charged with malicious mischief. Case dismissed. $100 court cost.
Rance Champ, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of cocaine. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.
Heather Miller, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.
Terricka Coach, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply with requests or demands of officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.
Willie James Carter, 76, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.
Evelyn Elaine Hutchins, 67, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.
Jimmy Lee Ware, 65, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.