Emma Louise Byrd

Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Emma Louise Byrd

Nov. 25, 1925 – Aug. 9, 2022

Funeral Services for Emma Louise Byrd, 96, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 20, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Scott Dugas, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.

More Obituaries

Mildred Lee Wheeler

Willie Lee Perry

Mary Saul Green

Lionel White

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend the Blues and Soul Superbowl on the Natchez Bluff Oct. 7 and 8?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections