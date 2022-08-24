Sept. 23, 1928 – Aug. 15, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Louis Henderson, Sr., 93, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach Church in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to service time at the church.

Mr. Henderson, son of Walter and Beatrice Wallace Henderson was born in Ferriday and died at Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday. He was a retired small engine mechanic.

He is survived by his children, Lionel Mosby and Tammy England (Leondias) of Monroe, LA; Maury Henderson, Van Henderson, Carlos Henderson, Viola H. Armstrong, Delores Henderson, Linda Henderson, LaWanda Lyles (Earl), Vickey Henderson all of Ferriday; Roy L. James (Wanda) of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Leroy Henderson of New Orleans, LA; three sisters, Ernestine Harris, Virginia Washington (Ike) and Elizabeth Calhoun all of Ferriday; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ernestine James Henderson; six children, Louis, Jr., Richard, Ben, Veronica, Ethel, and Bobbye Henderson.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.