April 4, 1955 – Aug. 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Saul Green, 55, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Mary was born April 4, 1955, in Natchez, the daughter of Vera Lee Saul and Louis Saul. She was educated in the Natchez-Adams Public Schools and was a retired caregiver. Ms. Saul was a member of Mercy Seat Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Dan and Charlotte Saul and Leon and Rosie Lee Reynolds.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: son, Juan Jermaine Saul (Temani); daughter, Ramona Kaychell Batieste (Derek); special friend, Ned King; sisters, Arean Battle, Linda Williams (Ira), Vera Coleman (Henry), and Debra Faye Saul; grandchildren, Keijuan Saul (Jackelin), Derrion Batieste, Kyara Saul, Donovan Hogan, Kaden Batieste and Milana Saul, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and long-time friends.

