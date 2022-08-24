Willie Lee Perry

Sept. 9, 1955 – Aug. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Lee “Tap Tap” Perry, 66, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 7 until 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Willie was born Sept. 9, 1955, in Adams County, the son of Lucy Perry and Willie Perry, Jr. He worked in the oilfield for many years. Willie enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father; sister, Patricia Perry; grandparents, Willie Perry, Sr., Hannah Perry, Sam Williams, and Elizabeth Lyles, and nephew, Patrick Fleming.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Lucy Perry; son, Anthony Broadway (Felicia); daughters, Nicole Broadway and Tangela Broadway; brother, Joseph Perry; sisters, Barbara Perry and Linda Fleming(Leroy); God-sister, Lisa Hutchins; special friend, Beatrice Broadway and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.