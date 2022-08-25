Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set to meet Sept. 1

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission holds its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Sept.1 at its headquarters in Baton Rouge. The meeting will begin with a call to order, pledge of allegiance and a roll call.

On the agenda, Shikar Safari Club Officer of the Year Award will be presented to Sergeant Josh Laviolette and Sergeant Villere Reggio will be presented the 2021-2022 Mississippi Flyways Council Waterfowl Officer of the Year award.

Major Edward Skena will present an enforcement report and the commission will receive an update from White Lake Wetland Conservation Area Manager Schuyler Dartez.

Marine Fisheries Biologist Jason Adriance will update the commission on the status of Spotted Seatrout. The commission will receive and consider a notice of intent to establish mandatory reporting of commercial Menhaden harvest.

Additionally, the commission will receive and consider a declaration of emergency for the 2022-2023 oyster season. They will receive and consider a declaration of emergency to reduce recreational daily creel limits on freshwater fish during the drawdown of Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish.

The commission will announce the planned meeting dates for 2023.

LDWF’s commission meeting will conclude with public comments.

For those interested in the meeting, a live audio/video stream of this meeting will be available via Zoom. To view via webinar register at: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_80SwqmfISYq8IRp4Ziu3tw