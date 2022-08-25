Tigers look to bounce back against Flashes

CENTREVILLE — Bowling Green handed Centreville Academy (1-1) its first loss of the season last week in a 26-18 defeat and the Tigers will look to rebound this week. They are playing the St. Aloysius Flashes (1-0) Friday night in Centreville.

St. Al beat Park Place Christian 12-0 last week to win their first season opener since 2006.

Offense was not the issue last week for Centreville Academy, as they racked up 400 total yards. Two-point conversions and turnovers cost them the game.

Freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw the ball for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He could be a difference maker this Friday night. Senior running back Tyler Wooley carried the ball 25 times for 167 yards with an average of 6.68 yards per carry. John Austin Sterling was the favorite target with six catches for 106 yards.

Centreville Academy’s run defense was their weakness last week yielding 188 yards and committing six penalties for 72 yards.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.