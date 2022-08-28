Shop Along Downtown

By Jennie Guido

We’re rounding out our excursion up Franklin Street with the final block of retail sites – the 700 block.

This particular block houses Ole Man River Antiques, which announced its closing earlier in the summer. However, you can still set an appointment to show with the Perkins while they liquidate their inventory.

My Shoe Kloset

705 Franklin Street

Owned and operated by a pair of business-savvy sisters, My Shoe Kloset is a gem to visit on Franklin Street.

Of course, there are shoes to be had for any occasion you can imagine. There are also clothing and accessories to fill your regular closet, too.

During the shutdown of the pandemic, I worked with my sister at Natchez, Inc. to produce a series of videos highlighting businesses that were still open or operating with special hours. Working with the dynamic duo of Ivori Campbell and Raven Campbell Smith showed me that businesses were going to make it in our town. They had such a positive outlook at the challenges they faced daily; and now, two years later, they are still open for business!

Steampunk Coffee Roasters / Papi y Papi

706 Franklin Street

We may be familiar with Dub Rogers’ creation of Steampunk and all of the coffee he supplies to our community. However, with the addition of Papi y Papi, the location offers something different for our area.

I’m no connoisseur of cigars, but the selection that can be found in store is top notch. You can also find pipe tobacco, which has to be a rarity in town.

Of course, the location itself is a wonder of Franklin Street. He has transformed two store fronts of the block into clean, contemporary spaces that our little downtown was begging for.

Lower Lodge Antiques & Conservation

712 Franklin Street

In business since 1987 (it was a good year), Lower Lodge Antiques is the place for fine pieces to add to your collection or start one for yourself.

Richard Branyan styles to shop perfectly and offers conservation services that you can’t find just anywhere. He offers work on pieces in your home or historic building that need a little extra care. Need an antique chandelier rewired? He can do that. Need help refinishing specialty pieces that have been in your family for generations? He’s your guy.

So yes, you can shop for antiques at Lower Lodge or you can make sure that your collection stays in tip top shape for years to come.