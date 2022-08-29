Jan. 21, 1947 – Aug. 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Abner Hicks, 75, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Abner was born on Jan. 21, 1947, in Vidalia, LA, the son of John Hicks, Sr. and Pearlean Hicks. He was reared by the late Beulah Scott. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Later, he worked for McKesson Medical Supplies for over 30 years. He married his wife, Billie Joyce Trotter Hicks, in Sacramento. Al loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He also gave great words of wisdom to family, friends, and strangers.

He is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Tamara Nicole Hicks; parents; brother, Scott Hicks, and sisters, Louise Hicks and Sarah Thomas.

Abner leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Alonda Sherise Hicks (Camille), Andrea Smith, Latonya Smith; 15 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; one brother, John Hicks, Jr. (Sylena), and Bernard Hicks (one of his nephews whom he enjoyed interacting with) and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com