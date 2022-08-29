FERRIDAY – Christopher Howard King, a resident of Lake St. John died at his family home at the age of 62 on March 14, 2022. He is survived by his sister, Connie King Moore and her husband, Doug of Start, LA; his niece, Nikki King and her husband, Jeremiah of Winnsboro, LA; his nephew, Will Hawsey and his wife, Cecily of Strongsville, Oh; his cousins, Chuck King of Lead, SD, Stacy King of St. Francisville, LA, Carey King and his wife, Amber of Baton Rouge, LA, Jay Godfrey, Natchez MS and Ray Chadderdon and his wife, Barbara of Georgetown, TX, Candy Estes of Vicksburg, MS, Micky Chadderdon and his wife, Debbie of Frisco, TX, Chad Campbell of Safety Harbor, FL, Larry Campbell of Everett, WA, and a host of great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Betty King of Lake St. John.

Chris grew up on the lake where he, his sister, cousins, and friends spent many memorable summers fishing and exploring all there was to do at the lake. As an adult, Chris worked in the offshore oil industry from the Louisiana Gulf to the North Sea, as a United States Merchant Marine. Chris was an avid hunter going to many places in search of all types of big game that were proudly displayed in his house for all his friends to see. After several years in the oil industry, he returned home to help with the long-term care of his elderly parents whom he cherished and missed greatly after their passing. A carpenter by trade, he started a business to repair piers and pressure wash buildings. When he wasn’t working, he was a fisherman who knew how and where to catch them on Lake St. John, often sharing his good catches with his family and neighbors. Chris was a good friend to folks on the lake whom he would help with various jobs around their houses. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his church family. He loved to joke around with his friends and would never hesitate to lend a helping hand when needed.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service will be announced at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.