Last Week in Natchez: August 22 to August 29, 2022

Published 2:43 pm Monday, August 29, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

BROOKHAVEN — Are you a subscriber to The Natchez Democrat? If not you should be because you do not want to miss all of our local content coverage digitally and in print.

These are just some of the highlights of what you missed from August 22 to August 29, 2022. Stories are not limited to words and pictures printed on a page they are also featured in videos, photos and articles published daily on the web.

To subscribe visit www.natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions/. Stay informed, entertained and connected by following our social media account on Facebook at The Natchez Democrat and instagram @ntzdemocrat.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Pets of the Week: Spuds, Atwell and Nina

Car stolen amid rash of overnight automobile burglaries in Montebello neighborhood

UPDATE: Police say ex-boyfriend strangled well-known Vidalia teacher

Police arrest man for murder involving Vidalia school employee’s death

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you think the federal government's forgiveness of student loan debt will affect you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections