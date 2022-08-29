Long’s brace helps Lady Wolves to third straight win

WESSON – The Lady Wolves dominated every part of the pitch on their way to a third straight win to start the 2022 season as they beat the Hinds Lady Eagles, 6-1, on Friday, August 26.

“The girls were excellent during the match,” stated Co-Lin head coach Tom Cosgrave. “We pressed in the right areas and were clinical in front of the goal throughout the match.”

The first goal for the Lady Wolves came from freshman forward Charlie Cooper (Corby, England) beat the Lady Eagles keeper on a penalty kick to make the score, 1-0 in the 18th minute. The Lady Wolves then got back-to-back goals in back-to-back minutes from sophomore forward and Franklin County product Jenna Long (Meadville) as she scored an unassisted goal in the 29th and then scored in the 30th minute with an assist from Cooper to make the score, 3-0.

Email newsletter signup

The final goal of the first half for the Lady Wolves came just four minutes later in the 34th minute as sophomore Taylor Ford (Florence) found the back of the net with an assist from Jenna Long making the score, 4-0, which held throughout the remainder of the first half.

The final two goals for the Lady Wolves came midway through the second half as Cooper scored her second goal of the match in the 64th minute making the score 5-0. Cooper then earned her hat trick of the match scoring her third goal with an assist from Ford in the 69th minute after the Lady Eagles scored on a penalty kick in the same minute making the score 6-1.

The Lady Wolves then smothered the Lady Eagles offense for the remainder of the match to secure the 6-1 win. Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Moon (Poynton with Worth, England) made one save on one shot on goal in 60 minutes of play while sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Burnham (Florence) allowed one goal on one shot in 30 minutes of play.

“We have a lot of girls who can step up and score goals for us this year,” stated Cosgrave. “We are very excited about all the options that we have going forward.”

“It has been a great start to the season for us so far,” added Cosgrave. “We aren’t done yet and still have a lot of tough games ahead of us to reach our goals.”

ACCS alumn Madi Cooley has played in three games to start the season. She will return to action on Friday, September 9, hosting Tougaloo College. The action on the pitch will kick off at 12:00 p.m., at Stone Stadium in Wesson.