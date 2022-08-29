Oct. 5, 1947 – Aug. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Margaret Willis Brown Morris, 74, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George G. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Minister Michael Hoggatt officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Margaret was born Oct. 5, 1947, the daughter of Mattie Mae Johnson Willis and Julius Willis. She was a 1966 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School, a 1984 graduate of Payne-Pulliam School of Trade and Commerce, and a 1989 graduate of Louisiana Business College. Mrs. Morris was a retired salesperson and administrative assistant and was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. Margaret was an avid writer and historian. She was an activist in the Civil Rights Movement during the ’60s and was involved in the Parchment Ordeal of 1965. Watching CNN was a favorite pass time.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Benjamin Brown and Robert L. Morris, and siblings: Sophia, Jerry Dean, Rosalie, Barbara Ann, Virginia, and Julia.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memories: her sisters, Joan M. Willis (Jessie Alexander) and Mary W. McQuarters; Angela “Monique” T. Spicer (whom she reared as a daughter) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

