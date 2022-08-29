Aug. 21, 1938 – July 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Velma L. Baroni, 83, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Vidalia, LA who died July 25, 2022, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Don Tate officiating.

Velma was a loving wife and mother who lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter who gave her much joy and pride.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Joseph Baroni; her parents, J.L. Lawrence and Viola Lawrence and a brother, James L. Lawrence.

She is survived by her daughter Tanya Craft and husband, Ronny of Orange Beach, AL; grandson, Colby Craft and wife, Jessica of Marshall, MI; Taylor Craft and wife, Elizabeth of Christiansburg, VA; great-granddaughter, Evangeline Craft of Marshall, MI; sister Dora Faye Freeman of Vidalia LA; sister-in-law, Annie Mae Lawrence of Vidalia, LA; and numerous relatives and friends.