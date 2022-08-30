Weather Forecast: August 31, 2022

NATCHEZ — If you had enough of the rain it might be back this week in Natchez. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, there is a chance for precipitation Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are 30 percent likely after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 90. The heat index could rise to 98 degrees. A north-northeast wind might cool things off breezing in at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of about 71. The wind will continue to be a gentle NNE breeze.

According to the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez, the river is projected to fall 0.6 feet to 21.6 feet tomorrow. The mighty Mississippi is projected to remain within 21.7 to 21.4 feet above Gauge Zero the rest of this week.