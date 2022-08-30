Weather Forecast: August 31, 2022

Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

The lights in Memorial Park are reflected in puddles along the sidewalk.

NATCHEZ — If you had enough of the rain it might be back this week in Natchez. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, there is a chance for precipitation Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are 30 percent likely after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 90. The heat index could rise to 98 degrees. A north-northeast wind might cool things off breezing in at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of about 71. The wind will continue to be a gentle NNE breeze.

Email newsletter signup

According to the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez, the river is projected to fall 0.6 feet to 21.6 feet tomorrow. The mighty Mississippi is projected to remain within 21.7 to 21.4 feet above Gauge Zero the rest of this week.

 

More News

Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin

Golden Eagles enter final week of prep before season opener Saturday

Three graduate Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Class, join Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Pets of the Week: Spuds, Atwell and Nina

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you think the federal government's forgiveness of student loan debt will affect you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections