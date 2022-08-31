Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Nichelle LaMarion Letcher, 32, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units. No bond set on either charge.

Melissa Doss Harris, 42, 287 Carmel Church Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Ryan Allan Godbold, 23, 302 Hurricane Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jadan Shermar Jefferson, 21, 313 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.00.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Melrose Avenue.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Saturday

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Intelligence report on Lumber Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Main Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Jackson Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Main Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Friday

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Main Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Forgery/embezzlement on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on West Steirs Lane.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Kidnapping on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Oakland Drive.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Ford Street.

Accident on Spring Street.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Intelligence report on Roth Hill Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Don Ray Barnes, 22, Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Released on $500.00 bond.

Keisha Lashonda Campbell, 41, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of trafficking of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV – Xanax, possession of Schedule II – ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of Schedule II – Adderall. Held without bond.

Ruth Eileen Hernandez, 39, Devonwood Circle, Fort Myers, Fla., on charge of controlled substance violations. Held without bond.

Charles Ray Miller, 52, Alabama State Highway 21, Frisco City, Ala., on charges of possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent, possession of Schedule II – oxycodone with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Michael Jeffery Washington, 31, Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Domestic disturbance on Brookfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Eastwood Road.

Simple assault on Carmel Church Road.

Intelligence report on Northampton Road.

Burglary on Crown Court.

Reports — Saturday

Shots fired on Redd Loop Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Redd Loop Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Threats on Newman Road.

Simple assault on Old Highway 84.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Property damage on Carmel Church Road.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Power Street.

Theft on Anderson Drive.

Breaking and entering on Old Highway 84 No. 3.

False alarm on Firetower Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Burglary on Sparrow Circle.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Petit larceny on Morgantown Road.

Missing person on Lower Woodville Road.

Unwanted subject on Lotus Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Larry Wesley Jr., 19, 511 Florida Ave., pornography involving juveniles (seven counts), indecent behavior with juveniles and extortion. Bond set at $200,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Brittany Wall, 31, 5223 U.S. 84, Ferriday, sentenced to 20 days in jail for resisting an officer and simple battery.

Monica Milligan, 37, 201 Doty Garden Circle, fined $245 for no driver’s license on person.

Angela Bethley, 43, 229 Abraham Road, sentenced to five days default and fined $245 for speeding and no driver’s license on person.

Amber King, 34, 316 BJ Road, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $760 for possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.

Michael Smith, 60, 124 Earl Davis Road, fined $295 for no seatbelt and no driver’s license.

Miesha Bostic, 31, 135 Morris Road, sentenced to six months suspended with 24 months probation and fined $760 for resisting an officer, battery of police and domestic abuse battery.

Amasia Barron, 31, 135 Morris Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail default and fined $850 for possession of marijuana and no seatbelt.

Ronnie Bracken, 64, 615 Old River Road, fined $1,450 for driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Kamario Fair, 26, 815 Holt St., Tallulah, fined $180 for possession of marijuana.

Pierre Ellis, 35, 505 Gillespie St., sentenced to five days in jail default and fined $450 for possession of marijuana.

Sherry McCage, 51, 105 South Magnolia St., sentenced to five years suspended with three years of probation and fined $452.50 for cruelty to juveniles.

Dennis Robertson, 59, 131 Louisiana Highway 131, sentenced to one year in jail suspended with one year probation and rehab for possession of schedule II drugs.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Appliance fire on Loomis Lane.

Vehicle fire on US 84.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Alarms on Ferriday Drive.

Aggravated battery on Watson Aly.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 566.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on US 84.

Stalking Louisiana Highway 565.

Alarms on Turner Road.

Alarms on Washington Heights Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 565.

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 129.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Dianne Street.

Domestic violence on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Disturbance on Azalea Street.

Disturbance on Kyle Road.

Automobile theft on Levens Addition Road.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 600.

Reports — Friday

Loose horses on US 84.

Automobile accident on Fisherman Drive.

Unwanted person on Calhoun Road.

Alarms on Levee Heights Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Disturbance on US 84, Clayton.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

House fire on Louisiana Highway 129.

Disturbance on 5th Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Giovanni Morris, 25, 161 McCormack St., Ridgeland, possession of marijuana with intent. No bond set.