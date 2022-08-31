Football Preview: Friday night action features fresh starts, undefeated tests, chance to snap streaks

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave finally found an opponent for its Military Appreciation game Friday night at D’Evereaux Stadium. And it’s probably one in which most Green Wave fans were not expecting it to be.

Head coach Chuck Darbonne said on Wednesday morning that Cathedral will play host to the Louisiana Kings, a home school located in Lafayette, La., with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Kings are 0-1 on the season after a 45-8 loss to Christian Home Educators Fellowship back on Aug. 11. The 0-2 Green Wave will be looking to notch their first win of the season after a tough 35-20 loss at home to St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison.

ACCS at Clinton Christian Academy

CLINTON — The Adams County Christian School Rebels have an early and important MAIS District 3-4A game coming up Friday when they take on another undefeated team in the Clinton Christian Academy Warriors. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

When the two teams met last year at ACCS, the Rebels came out on top 54-18 on their way to another district championship.

ACCS is 2-0 overall following an impressive 31-14 win at Bobby Marks Stadium over Class 5A Oak Forest Academy. The Rebels racked up 363 yards of total offense while holding the Yellow Jackets to just 236 total yards of offense.

Coleman Carter completed 13 of 18 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns while Jesse Grayson threw a touchdown pass and led the defense with 10 tackles and one interception.

Clinton Christian Academy is 3-0 overall after a 46-0 victory over Amite School Center. The Rebels’ defense will have to contain a Warriors team that scored over 40 points in of their first three games.

Sylva-Bay Academy at Centreville Academy

CENTREVILLE — Speaking of key early-season district games, the Centreville Academy Tigers will look to defeat Sylva-Bay Academy for the second year in a row when they welcome the Saints to Tiger Stadium for a pivotal MAIS District 3-3A game Friday at 7 p.m.

When the two teams faced each other in Bay Springs last year, the Tigers came away with a 36-15 victory over the Saints that kept them undefeated at the time. That will not be the case this year.

Centreville improved to 2-1 overall with a hard-fought 8-0 win at home over St. Aloysius High School. The Tigers’ defense held the Flashes to just 59 yards of total offense while Tyler Wooley was the star offensively with 129 yards on 21 carries and the game’s only touchdown in the second quarter.

Sylva-Bay Academy fell to 1-2 overall following a tough 14-6 loss to Stringer High School.

Vidalia at Sicily Island

SICILY ISLAND — The Vidalia High School Vikings will look to get off to a good start as they travel to take on the Sicily Island High School Tigers in the season-opener for both teams at 7 p.m. Friday.

Both teams are looking for better results than they had in 2021 — as well as berths in their respective classification’s playoffs. When these two teams took on each other at Vidalia last year, the Vikings came away with a 44-14 victory.

However, Vidalia finished 2-8 overall and failed to make the LHSAA Class 2A Playoffs. Sicily Island ended its season at 1-9 overall and did not qualify for the Class 1A Playoffs.

Richwood at Ferriday

FERRIDAY — Cleothis Cummings makes his return to Melz Field as Ferriday High School head football coach following the sudden and surprising resignation of then-head coach Stanley Smith earlier this year.

Cummings, who led the Trojans nearly a decade ago, will lead them into battle Friday night when they host the Class 3A Richwood High School Rams in their season-openerat 7 p.m. Friday.

The last time these two teams faced each other was 2019, when Ferriday routed Richwood 44-8 at home on its way to winning the LHSAA Class 2A state championship.

Delta Charter at Plain Dealing

PLAIN DEALING, La. — The Delta Charter School Storm will make the long drive to northern Bossier Parish to take on the Plain Dealing High School Lions in the season-opener for both teams Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Delta Charter went 6-6 overall last year while Plain Dealing was 2-9 overall. Both teams made the 2021 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs, but both the Storm and the Lions were eliminated in the first round.

Blake Wheeler enters his sixth season as head coach at Delta Charter is still in search of his first winning season. The Storm has had back-to-back .500 seasons the last two years, going 3-3 back in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.