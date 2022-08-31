Recently appointed Downtown Natchez Alliance director resigns

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Jan Griffey

From left, Downtown Natchez Alliance Director Diane DuPont, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, Thomas Gregory of the Mississippi Main Street Association and Downtown Natchez Alliance board president Chesney Doyle, pose for a photo after the designation of Natchez as a Main Street Association recently. DuPont resigned from her job on Monday afternoon.(Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance, a Mississippi Main Street organization, is without an executive director.

Diane DuPont, who was introduced as director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance on June 22, said she resigned from her job on Monday afternoon. She declined to say why she left or what she plans to do now.

“I enjoyed my time with the downtown development effort and truly treasured all the people and relationships I forged,” DuPont said. “I love Natchez and truly believe wonderful things are in its future.”

DuPont would not say what is next for her career but said it would be in Natchez. She said she has no intention of moving elsewhere.

“I will continue to support the community and the people who call it home in any way I can,” she said. “I plan to stay in Natchez. I love all who I have worked with here.”

Bubba McCabe, who is president-elect of the Downtown Natchez Alliance and works at Delta Bank, said the DNA board accepted DuPont’s voluntary resignation on Monday afternoon.

“We are excited about the future of the DNA. We are going to move forward quickly in finding a new director, and we will continue to try to advance our downtown,” McCabe said. “We wish Diane the best. I think she is a wonderful person.”

McCabe also owns the Pig Out Inn and has other business interests downtown.

