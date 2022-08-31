Sandel named to United Mississippi Bank Board of Directors

Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Southwest Security Inc., the holding company for United Mississippi Bank, is pleased to announce that Henry “Adrian” Sandel III has been appointed to the UMB Board of Directors.

Sandel joined UMB in 2007 and has served as CEO since 2017. Previously he served as UMB’s CFO.

Adrian Sandel

Under Sandel’s financial leadership, UMB has grown exponentially from $200 million in assets to more than $500 million in assets.

Before working for UMB, Sandel served as the City President for Deposit Guaranty and Am South Bank. He is a graduate of the Louisiana Bankers Association School of Banking as well as the Graduate School of Bank Investment and Financial Management at the University of South Carolina.

He is a long-time member of the Rotary Club, where he is a past president and is a graduate of Leadership Natchez through the Natchez Chamber of Commerce.

Having previously served on the boards of United Way, the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce, and Cathedral School, Sandel has been heavily involved

in various local organizations. Sandel is a member of First Baptist Church.

“We are very excited to have Adrian on UMB’s Board of Directors,” relayed Bruce Kuehnle, Chairman of the UMB Board of Directors. “His years of experience in community banking will play a vital role as we continue to move UMB forward.”

Lauren Middleton, Chairman of Southwest Security, Inc. added, “Adrian brings 36 years of banking experience to the vast amount of knowledge and business experience of our other board members. He will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”

Southwest Security, Inc., an S corporation, is the holding company for United Mississippi Bank.

