April 10, 1972 – Aug. 21, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.

Mrs. Bell, daughter of Elnora Watkins Riley was born in Natchez, MS, and died at her residence in Vidalia. She was a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church and a paraprofessional for Vidalia Jr. High School.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her children, Alvin Bell, Jr. of Blytheville, AR, Xavier Bell and Tierra Bell both of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers, Noah W. Riley of Chicago, IL, Alvin Riley, Sr. (Lillie) of Blytheville and Orshay Seals (Mary) of Vidalia; four sisters, Jacinthia Galloway (Carl) of Chicago, Parmer Brown of Vidalia, Sandra Gail Pugh (Bobby) of Blytheville and Kandee Wickboldt of McAllen, TX. Also, a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, her co-workers at Vidalia Jr. High School, friends, and neighbors. And lastly her beloved grandbaby, Tatum Doaks of Baton Rouge.

Preceding Mrs. Bell in death is her mother; a son, Christopher D. Bell, and a brother, Calvin Riley.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.