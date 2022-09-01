UPDATE: Traffic light reportedly knocked down by MDOT workers during street overlay project

NATCHEZ — A traffic light on U.S. 61 North near Pedro’s restaurant in Natchez was reportedly knocked over by Mississippi Department of Transportation workers as they were working on a street overlay project on Wednesday night.

MDOT has been working nights to pave U.S. 61 in the area of the overpass by Natchez Walmart close to where the traffic light was knocked over.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that after 8 p.m. Wednesday, an MDOT dump truck accidentally backed into the pole of the traffic light. No one was hurt during the incident, he said.

The lane that allows travelers to cross Devereux Drive and enter the restaurant parking lot is blocked by caution cones while the traffic light is on the ground beside the roadway.

MDOT workers are out repairing the damage, Daughtry said, adding drivers should exercise caution. Those who don’t may get a ticket.

“Please slow down,” he said, cautioning drivers. “We will be enforcing speed zones in the work area.”