Alcorn State opens season against Stephen F. Austin, here are things to know for game day

Good afternoon, Braves Fans,

Our first home game of the 2022 season is just around the corner. As you prepare to come to the beautiful campus of Alcorn State University, we wanted to let you know of some changes this year. To alleviate congestion entering the gates, we asked Braves Fans and visitors to purchase their parking passes and tickets in advance at https://alcornsports.myimpacttickets.com.

1. Reserved Parking/Tailgate (VIP, Purple, Blue, Red, Orange, and Gold Lot), Advanced General Parking, and Any General Tailgate can enter the campus through the South Entrance (Main Entrance). Please have your QR Code or the exact amount of $55 for General Tailgate ready for the parking attendant.

2. General Parking (Advanced and Game Day) can enter the campus at the Access Entrance (Hwy 552), located next to the faculty and staff apartments. Please have your QR code or the exact amount of $35 to purchase General Parking ready for the parking attendant.

3. General Parking (Game Day) can enter the campus at the North Entrance (back of campus) located next to Patton’s. Please have the exact amount of $35 ready for the parking attendant.

4. Game Day Workers and full-time Alcorn State University Students can enter the campus at the North Entrance (back of campus), next to Patton’s. Students, please have your Gold Card ready for the parking attendant. Game Day workers, please have your parking decal visible.

Click on the links for pre and post-game traffic maps (PDF) and parking maps (PDF).

Thank you for your continued support,

Alcorn State Athletics