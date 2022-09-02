Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville.

According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.

According to a statement from Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, her body was found on Saturday, July 23, by a fisherman on Black River, approximately 1 mile South of Jonesville.

CPSO and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recovered the body. After the initial investigation, the body was sent to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, Louisiana, for an autopsy. DNA from a potential family member was later sent to North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab in Shreveport. The body had been in the water for approximately two weeks before it was retrieved. Edwards said his office is waiting on pathology reports to help determine the cause of Hamilton’s death.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the sheriff’s office at 318-744-5411.