Charles Mahaffey

Aug. 21, 1934 – Aug. 31, 2022

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Charles “Floyd” Mahaffey, 88, of Jonesville, LA, will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Jonesville at 2 p.m., with Bro. Dominick Dicarlo officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mr. Floyd, also known as “Coach,” was born on Aug. 21, 1934, in Sicily Island and passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, at his home in Jonesville. He grew up in Sicily Island and graduated from Sicily Island High School and Northeast Louisiana University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education. After college graduation, Floyd proudly served his country in the United States Army. On July 28, 1961, he married Elizabeth “Bibba” Mount. They celebrated 61 years of marriage this year.

Email newsletter signup

Mr. Mahaffey spent many years teaching and coaching at Block High School. He earned advanced degrees in counseling and school administration and later went on to become the assistant principal at Jonesville Junior High School. He made lasting relationships with the staff and students alike. Mr. Mahaffey retired after 38 years of service with the Catahoula Parish School System. In addition to his work at the schools, he spent many summers working as a park ranger for the Corp of Engineers. This was the money used for his children’s college educations.

Coach Mahaffey’s true passions were coaching and football. He not only loved coaching but was also loved by his players. Their calls and visits through the years always seemed to brighten his day.

Spending time with family was always special to Mr. Floyd. Some of the best memories were made spending holidays with children and grandchildren, attending his son’s football games in Arkansas, and visiting his daughter and her family on the gulf coast. He and Bibba lived a wonderful life, spending many days fishing at their camp on Lake Louie and enjoying the country music shows in Branson, Missouri.

Later in life, Floyd and Bibba moved to Natchez, MS, where they met many new friends. They were considered “charter members” of a group of coffee drinkers who met every morning for 17 years at the McDonald’s in Vidalia. Floyd’s sharp wit, endearing personality, and bright smile will be greatly missed.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Mahaffey and Katie Pearl (Dolly) Landrum; son, Todd Mahaffey; and grandson, Dustin Mahaffey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bibba of Jonesville, LA; daughter, Eva (Gay) Mahaffey Owen of Spanish Fort, AL; grandchildren, Sarah Mahaffey of Mena, Arkansas; Dr. Katie Owen Piner of Tacoma, Washington; Kelly Owen of Spanish Fort, AL; brother, Ben Mahaffey of Patterson, LA; and many great-grandchildren in Mena, Arkansas.