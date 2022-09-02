Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Edward lee Davis, 41, 575 Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

William Bernard Dailey, 60, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Sanjuan Antonio Hopkins, 37, 25413 Lehigh Street, Detroit, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Victoria Janay Dailey, 23, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Vantrell Learan Jenkins, 35, 21 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Deborah Diann Dailey-Hopkins, 53, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Johnqual Lemanuel Nix, 35, 3 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Inez Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Malicious mischief on South Pearl Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Vaughn Drive.

False alarm on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Accident on South Canal Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Northampton Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Roth Hill Road.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Montebello Drive.

Five burglaries on Montebello Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Montebello Drive.

Dog problem on Roselawn Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Creek Bend Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Arrowhead Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Theft on Montebello Drive.

Intelligence report on North Raintree Street.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Canal Street.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Carey Jerome Watson, 30, Old Roxie Road Northwest, Roxie, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Released without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Tyrell Devontae Kelly, 30, King Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to commit a crime. Held without bond.

Imani Rice, 21, Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of abusive 911 call. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Wildlife Way.

Fire on Coventry Road.

Fire on Lower Woodville Road.

Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.

Dog problem on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Wildlife Way.

Breaking and entering on Broadmoor Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Airport Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Threats on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Tuccio Lane.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Carmel Church Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Malicious mischief on York Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

William Montgomery, 31, 1627 Camillia St., possession of schedule II drugs (two counts) and hold for probation violation. No bond set.

Mary Sturdivant, 37, homeless, entry and remaining after being forbidden and violation of a court order. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Marvell Carter, 29, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, theft. No bond set.

Dandre McGarr, 23, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, theft. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Nuisance animals on Panola Drive.

Automobile accident on Hall Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Nuisance animals on Panola Drive.

Disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Drug law violation on Camellia Street.

Automobile theft on Carter Street.

Automobile accidents on Carter Street.

House fire on Louisiana Highway 600.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Criminal trespass on Skipper Drive.

Reports — Monday

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 15.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Fire on Terry Circle.

Automobile fire on US 84.

Disturbance on Margaret Circle.

Criminal damage to property on Jones Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Introduction of contraband on Louisiana Highway 15.

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive.

Theft on Carter Street.

Fire on Fisherman Drive.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 568.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Kellie Palermo, 41, 6139 Lormand Road, Maurice, theft of a motorvehicle. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Reginald McCoy, 38, 430 Watson Alley, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.