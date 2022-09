June 16, 1933 – Sept. 1, 2022

Graveside services for Merle Grace Corley, 89, of Centreville who died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Centreville will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee, MS with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.