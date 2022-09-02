July 4, 1981 – Aug. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez, MS, at Adams County Road Department Facility; will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cranfield Baptist Church in Roxie, MS with Bro Kevin Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Thompson Family Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Cranfield Baptist Church from 10 A.M. until service time.

Terry was born on July 4, 1981, in Natchez, MS to William Lee Heathcoat and Cynthia Annette Thompson. Terry was raised by her mother and stepfather, Carl Allred. Terry was very proud to be the first female to be hired by the Adams County Road Department.

Terry was preceded in death by her father, William Lee Heathcoat; her grandmother, Fay Thompson; one uncle, James Terry Thompson.

Terry leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Gary Floyd; her three precious children, Kaylee, Triston, and Lee; her mother, Cynthia Allred; one sister, Hope Thompson; two brothers, Chris Allred and Dave Allred; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. She is forever missed and will always be in our hearts.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.