April 5, 1980 – Aug. 27, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Tyrone Williams, 42, of Ferriday, who died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Jackson will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Latter Rain Church in Ferriday with Rev. Benjamin Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Moss Grove Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Tyrone was born April 5, 1980, in Natchez, the son of Jacqueline Williams and Jessie Williams, Jr. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Tyrone enjoyed fishing.

He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, sister, Geneva Williams, brother, Joseph Williams, and other relatives.

Tyrone leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Jacqueline Williams; son, Javan Scott; daughters, Jamanna Scott and DyAngela Newbill; brothers, Garman Williams, Jerome Williams, Lambert Williams, and Jessie Williams, III, and other relatives and friends.